Marshall names National Society of ACTA Scholars

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy for American Political Institutions and Civic Culture has announced its 2021 inaugural cohort of National Society of American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) Scholars. One hundred Marshall undergraduates have qualified for this prestigious honor.

The following students from Mason County in West Virginia have been recognized as an ACTA scholar: Erykah Morgan of Point Pleasant and Savannah Ward of Leon.

“ACTA scholars complete a set of additional course requirements providing advanced preparation for the responsibilities of informed and engaged citizenship, for effective communication and competition within the global marketplace, and for skilled and creative problem solving to address our future challenges,” said Drinko Academy Executive Director Dr. Montserrat Miller. “Three of the seven courses needed for ACTA Scholar eligibility are already built into Marshall’s core curriculum, and two more are included in College of Liberal Arts requirements. But only a few majors require U.S. government, U.S. history, or any introductory economics courses. The new National Society of ACTA Scholars chapter at Marshall will encourage more students to take such courses, along with literature and foreign languages classes.”

The National Society of ACTA Scholars was founded in 2020 by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a Washington, D.C. based non-profit that promotes rigorous studies in the arts and sciences, and advocates for the study of civics at the college level. Marshall University is one of several institutions of higher education establishing chapters in the second year of the honorary society’s existence.

Students qualifying as 2021 Marshall University ACTA Scholars will graduate with majors in more than a dozen academic disciplines. Chapter officers are: Nicholette Watters, President; Zoë Kauffer, Vice-President; and Whitney Nieves, Secretary/Treasurer.

The National Society of ACTA Scholars is supported by ACTA’s Fund for Academic Renewal, by private donors to Marshall, and by the Drinko Academy.

The Drinko Academy, established in 1994 by John Deaver Drinko and Elizabeth Gibson Drinko, seeks to advance understanding of and participation in our democratic system of government, reinvigorate civic culture, and reward Marshall professors whose teaching, research, and service support those goals.

For more information, contact Montserrat Miller at 304-696-2739 or by email at: mailto:drinko@marshall.edu