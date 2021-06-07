Point ‘Yards of the Month’ announced

The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Yards of the Month for June are:

Ward 1: Tom and Becky Reynolds, 20 Main Street;

Ward 2: Bob and Becky McMillan, 509 Main Street;

Ward 3: Jerry and Tammy Fillinger, 2600 Madison Avenue, (Winners of the $25 Bob’s Market Gift Card sponsored by the club);

Ward 4: James and Donna Neville, 2010 Maxwell Avenue;

Ward 5: Donald Matheny, 2325 Lincoln Avenue;

Ward 6: Carrie Wamsley, 927 Mossman Circle;

Ward 7: Alberta Spurlock, 502 Parrish Avenue;

Ward 8: Bill and Barb Wood, 1306 Meadowbrook Drive;

Business in Bloom: Ohio Valley Bank.