April coloring contest winners

POINT PLEASANT — April showers brought art supplies to three Mason County residents. Through Babies ‘N Beyond’s free coloring contest, Karter Ingels, Jocelyn Nott, and Avery Taylor all received prizes for winning first place in their age division.

Ingels is the daughter of Lindsey and Colbe Ingels of Point Pleasant. She won first place in the Grades K-2 division.

Taylor won first place in the Grades 3-6 division. She is the daughter of Melissa Taylor of Gallipolis Ferry, and Arthur Taylor, Jr. of Ripley.

Nott, daughter of Jesse and Jessica Nott of Gallipolis Ferry, took first place in the Grades 7-12 division.

The May Coloring Contest is underway and coloring sheets can be picked up at the store. Deadline to return the sheets is May 29. Winning photos in each of the four divisions will be displayed in the store window on June 1. Babies ‘N Beyond will host these contests monthly.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.