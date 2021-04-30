Coloring contest winners

POINT PLEASANT — Babies ‘N Beyond Children’s Consignment recently awarded prizes to the winners of their first free coloring contest.

Four winners were chosen from 32 entries. They include Grade K-2 First Place, Keely Pishner, daughter of Jesse and Lorena Pishner of Gallipolis, Ohio; Grade 3-6 First Place Mary Supple, daughter of Joe and Cary Supple of Point Pleasant; Grade 7-12 First Place, Emily Taylor, daughter of Melissa Taylor of Gallipolis Ferry, and Arthur Taylor, Jr. of Ripley; and Adult First Place, Haley Franklin. All winners received art prizes and their photo was displayed in the storefront winner. The April Coloring Contest recently ended. Winning photos in each of the four divisions will be displayed in the store window May 1. Babies ‘N Beyond will host these contests monthly.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.