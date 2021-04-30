Posted on by

Coloring contest winners


Emily Taylor, First Place Grades 7-12 Easter Coloring Contest Winner

Emily Taylor, First Place Grades 7-12 Easter Coloring Contest Winner


Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy

Keely Pishner, First Place Grades K-2 Easter Coloring Contest Winner


Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy

Mary Supple, First Place Grades 3-6 Easter Coloring Contest Winner


Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy

POINT PLEASANT — Babies ‘N Beyond Children’s Consignment recently awarded prizes to the winners of their first free coloring contest.

Four winners were chosen from 32 entries. They include Grade K-2 First Place, Keely Pishner, daughter of Jesse and Lorena Pishner of Gallipolis, Ohio; Grade 3-6 First Place Mary Supple, daughter of Joe and Cary Supple of Point Pleasant; Grade 7-12 First Place, Emily Taylor, daughter of Melissa Taylor of Gallipolis Ferry, and Arthur Taylor, Jr. of Ripley; and Adult First Place, Haley Franklin. All winners received art prizes and their photo was displayed in the storefront winner. The April Coloring Contest recently ended. Winning photos in each of the four divisions will be displayed in the store window May 1. Babies ‘N Beyond will host these contests monthly.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

Emily Taylor, First Place Grades 7-12 Easter Coloring Contest Winner
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Emily-Taylor.jpgEmily Taylor, First Place Grades 7-12 Easter Coloring Contest Winner Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy

Keely Pishner, First Place Grades K-2 Easter Coloring Contest Winner
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Keely-Pishner.jpgKeely Pishner, First Place Grades K-2 Easter Coloring Contest Winner Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy

Mary Supple, First Place Grades 3-6 Easter Coloring Contest Winner
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Mary-Supple.jpgMary Supple, First Place Grades 3-6 Easter Coloring Contest Winner Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy