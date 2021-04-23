Mason Co. CEOS back in business

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met for the first time in over a year on April 13, at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry.

Alice Click, county president, presided over the meeting. Face masks were worn and social distancing was observed. Members were given a self-monitoring sheet of instructions and asked to sign a WVUES COVID-19 waiver.

Since it had been so long since a meeting was held members were given an opportunity to share some of their COVID-19 experiences.

Janice Odom was introduced as a new member and the group was informed of her many accomplishments. Janice is serving as pastor of the Beech Hill United Methodist Church at Southside.

Lorrie Wright, WVU Extension Agent, had many announcements to share with the group.

Members gave the salute to the United States flag and Mrs. Odom led them in singing the Star Spangled Banner.

Helen Lyons presented the meditation on hording and compared the text to several events in her own life.

Three new community service projects were introduced: A blessing box at the Mason County Library to be sponsored by 4-H clubs and the CEOS—CEOS will be gathering items during May to distribute at a veterans hospital and will be making Twiddlemuffs for residents at the Pleasant Valley Nursing/Rehab Center.

A motion was made that the CEOS send a commendation to the Mason County Health Department for the efficient manner in which they had handled the COVID pandemic.

Some of the members had attended the on-line WVCEOS Fall Conference and Marilyn Clarke, a local author and member of the Avalanche Club had taught a class on writing.

A WVCEOS Virtual Spring Conference was announced for April 16-23, 2021. The state organization is accepting nominees for a state secretary and treasurer and chairpersons for the four educational committees.

CEOS Week will be observed May 16-21, and a plant exchange will be held at the picnic shelter at the Faith Gospel Church on May 18 from 9 a.m. until noon. This is open to the public. The Taste of CEOS will not be observed this year because we have not been cleared to serve food.

The group approved a budget for 2021. At this year’s Mason County Fair there will be Best of Show awards given in 8 to 10 broad headings and they need sponsors which will cost approximately $50 each.

The members of CEOS agreed to sponsor two categories—Food and Nutrition and Health and Personal Safety.

Wright installed two new officers— Click as president and Patty Johnson as vice president.

A book sale and an auction of house plants was held to add to the treasury.

In attendance: Marilyn Clarke, Yvonne Fetty, Anne Byus, Eleanor Hoffman, Patty Johnson, Susan Paulson, Phyllis Hesson, Mary Artis, Helen Lyons, Alice Click, Beverly Buckle, Arminta McGraw, Betty Mayes, Janelle Erwin, Doris Duncan, Catherine Yauger, Clinedda Austin, Carolyn Litchfield, Sharon Nibert, Janice Odom and Lorrie Wright.

This article written by Catherine Yauger.