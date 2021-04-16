New pastor for Church of Christ in Christian Union

The Church of Christ in Christian Union on Main Street in Point Pleasant recently welcomed a new pastor. Pastor Bud Clonch, and wife Shelly, pictured, stated they invite the public to worship with the church. Services are Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. “The new pastor and his wife are excited to see what God has in store, and are anxious to get to know you and your family,” the couple stated. (Courtesy)

