Pediatric Fund sponsors

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations.

The Pediatric Fund, in existence for nearly 50 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to thousands of pediatric patients who have received care from Holzer’s Pediatric Units.

March sponsors were: Shake Shoppe, represented in the photo by Owner, Tim Snedaker, and HT Marketing Solutions, represented in the photo by Bob Hood.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, call Abby Greer at 740-446-5878.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.