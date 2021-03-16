Point Pleasant Writers Guild resumes meetings

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met on March 3 following a long absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Included in the first few moments of “catch-up” was the mention of two guild members having passed away in recent months: Vivian Endicott and Bob Watterson. They will be sadly missed. Another member, Joe Ingerick, was thought to be at PVN&RC, but with the pandemic, no one has been permitted to visit him. Paul Simon, son of Dr. and Mrs. Mel Simon, guests of past guild meetings, had also passed away and was remembered by the group.

Cliches. Everyone knows at least one or two. Favorites might include “blind as a bat,” “sharp as a tack,” or “grouchy as an old bear.” In writing, cliches should be replaced with new ways to say the same thing. Finding those new ways is a challenge, but success in writing fresh material marks the difference between a poor writer and an accomplished writer.

Phil Heck was asked to share his writing, “The Dream,” in which he and several other people, whom he did not know, were fellow passengers on a train. After arriving at a station in the middle of nowhere, they walked without speaking over a barren landscape until they reached a strange-looking rock formation. Still without speaking, they followed a passage leading to an underground chamber and came upon a door. The dream ends. Heck challenged the others to come up with their own ideas of what lies beyond that door.

The group assignment had been to write about a happy or sad experience. Carol Newberry wrote about her beloved Gramma who had died. Now, whenever she looks at her reflection in the mirror, Newberry sees her Gramma looking back at her. Heredity determines which family members we take after, and it is Newberry’s theory that her blood comes from her dad and her vision problems come from her mom, but she thanks her “rockin” Gramma for her looks.

Marilyn Clarke wrote about a scary experience, the details of which are best forgotten.

Sue Underwood’s experience took place during the blizzard of 1950 in rural West Virginia, where snow got up to over three feet deep. Isolated from the outside world, with no power, and running low on wood to keep a fire burning, it was a question of survival. “Harrowing” might describe it best.

Patrecia Gray reviewed her list of cliches before discussing the difference between Happiness and Joy. What gives her happiness includes getting inside God’s Word, sharing Jesus with her radio program, and traveling and seeing new places and people. Happiness is temporary. Once a person experiences the love of God, they are filled with Joy, and that is permanent.

April Pyles distributed her list of cliches and her assignment on what happiness meant to her, such as the anticipation leading up to Christmas when she was a child, and all the joy of celebration that took place on Christmas Day itself. Now, a lot of her happiness comes from remembering those times when the family circle was still unbroken.

Clarke suggested that the assignment for next time might be to write a quick impression of something seen or heard.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets noon to 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Mason County Library. All writers are welcome to attend.

Submitted by April Pyles.