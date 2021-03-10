Posted on by

‘Reading Week’ at Beale Elementary


The Grinch visited students at Beale Elementary on Wednesday in celebration of reading week.

Students at Beale Elementary are celebrating reading week this week, with new themes every day. Wednesday’s theme was Christmas.


Beale Elementary Principal Adam Watson dressed as Ralphie from “The Christmas Story” in his rabbit costume.


