The Mason County Board of Education recognized National FFA Week, which is Feb. 20-27, during the board meeting on Tuesday evening. Members of the Mason County Career Center’s FFA Chapter presented the board with a proclamation in honor of FFA Week. Pictured from left in the back row are board members Jared Billings and Rhonda Tennant, Supt. Jack Cullen, board members Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin and Dale Shobe. In the front from left are Career Center Principal Cheryl Moore, FFA members Hannah Wood, Crimson Cochran, and Trenton Mayes and FFA Advisor Sam Nibert.

