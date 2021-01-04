CEOS news, recent projects

MASON COUNTY — West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS) is a voluntary, nonprofit organization functioning in cooperation with the West Virginia University Extension Service. It is one of the largest educational organizations in the nation.

Members discover ways to support and influence home and community life; acquire great tips and smart solutions for the home, health and family; inspire others through educational and social programs; work with other organizations on common goals; and grow as a community volunteer and leader.

It certainly isn’t news that the year 2020 has been a challenging year. There isn’t a group that has longed for normalcy more than Mason County’s Community Educational Outreach. The regular meetings were canceled and many of the activities.

The Mason County’s members haven’t been the only CEOS members who have attempted the important activity: Volunteering.

The Leon CEOS members donated small bottles of water for recess when school first started. Back to school backpacks and school supplies were given to several local students. Later, members delivered for several weeks USDA boxes of school lunches to a family who didn’t have transportation for pickup. Members assisted with food pantries.

While clubs in Mason County reached out to find ways to be an outreach service, there were members all over the state making an effort.

A CEOS group in the panhandle delivered Christmas Cheer to their community. They delivered scarves and tams for the giving tree at the local library; bootie sets, baby quilts, baby afghans, sweater sets, hats, receiving blankets and burp pads to a local hospital; hat and scarf sets to the senior center; afghans and wheelchair wraps to a local nursing home; and 25 filled Christmas stockings to the VA Medical Center.

CEOS members made cards for Meals On Wheels for their clients. Members in the Central area of the state donated to the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Medical Center.

In areas in the state items for children in Foster Care were donated in travel totes that were filled with items for children who were removed from their home by local agencies for child services.

There are opportunities in so many areas to volunteer. For additional information, contact the WVU-Mason Extension staff at 304-675-0888.

Alice Click is the 2021 Mason County CEOS Council President. She can be reached at (304) 895-3590.