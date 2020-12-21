Rotary Christmas donations

Point Pleasant Rotary Treasurer Richard Walker, pictured at center, presents checks to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, represented by firefighter Steve Cavender, at left, and Toys for Kids, represented by representative Brian Billings. (City of Point Pleasant | Courtesy)

Point Pleasant Rotary Treasurer Richard Walker, pictured at center, presents checks to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, represented by firefighter Steve Cavender, at left, and Toys for Kids, represented by representative Brian Billings. (City of Point Pleasant | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.22-ROtary.jpg Point Pleasant Rotary Treasurer Richard Walker, pictured at center, presents checks to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, represented by firefighter Steve Cavender, at left, and Toys for Kids, represented by representative Brian Billings. (City of Point Pleasant | Courtesy)