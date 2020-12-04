Shooting Stars 4-H Club news

The Shooting Stars 4-H Club held their November meeting at Lovin’ Life Stables in Evans on Nov. 16. The meeting was called to order by President Riley Springston, and the pledges to the American and 4-H Flags were led by Emily Chapman. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were presented to the club and approved.

In old business, club members received project books and posters from last 4-H year’s activities, and were provided information about the activity records which are to be completed by members each year. It was announced that members would receive information on the online Officer Training School when it is available.

In new business members were reminded that Jan. 4, 2021 is the cutoff date to register to take a market animal to the fair. Members were also made aware of virtual state events offered including the Pen Pal Program, livestock and horse judging, 4-H presentation expo, forestry, creed contest and virtual workshops which are all available on ZSuite. Members were also made aware of and encouraged to participate in a new county event this year — The Mask Decorating contest, where members will be provided a mask, and asked to decorate it with a 4-H related design.

Members discussed various fundraising ideas and have decided sell tickets for a Christmas basket and hold a drawing at the December meeting, so far the basket contains Pampered Chef items, a Christmas wreath, and various “surprise” household items. Tickets are available for purchase at the price of $1 each or six tickets for $5.

The next meeting of the Shooting Stars 4-H Club will be on Dec. 21 at 6 — the meeting will be held virtually. Members are asked to bring ideas for activities, fundraisers, and community service activities to the December meeting, so that we can complete the yearly plan. Members will also be presented with club by-laws for consideration. As always, the Shooting Stars is always happy to accept new club members, and if you are interested in 4-H, please contact Amy Miller at 304-593-6010 or Erica Higginbotham at 304-532-4329.

Submitted by Amy Miller.