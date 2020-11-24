PVH ‘Employees of the Month’ announced

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has announced the Customer Service Employee of the Month as Wendy Lilly from the surgery department, and Debbie Monson from case management department, for September and October, respectively.

The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for “taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at PVH,” according to a news release from the hospital.

“Lilly has been employed since May 1992 as a registered nurse,” the news release stated. “She is well known throughout the hospital for her compassion and energy. She is always courteous and helpful to others, clearly demonstrated in her act of care to a visitor in need. A visitor was having difficulties, and Wendy went out of her way to help this individual until they were taken care of.”

Monson has been employed since August 2018 as a social worker.

“Debbie was nominated because she always goes above and beyond for every patient and staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital,” the news release stated. “She always has a smile on her face and is ready to do whatever is needed to make sure our hospital and patients have what they need. Debbie is always encouraging others. She will send cards to patients and family members after they leave the hospital, and she will also do follow-up calls just to check on them. She is what a true team player and role model should be.”

Both Lilly and Monson are both “an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month,” according to PVH, which further stated it was “grateful” to have them both on their “team.”

In this recognition, both received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. Both will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Information provided by PVH.