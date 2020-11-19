Haer Bears 4-H Club news

POINT PLEASANT — On Sunday, Oct. 4, the Haer Bears 4-H club met for their first socially distant meeting. The group met outside of Bellemead UMC. Members sat in family groups and parents listened from their car radio. The club voted to continue as many community activities as safely as possible. Activities include trash pickup, flower bed maintenance, and decorating the Medal of Honor park. On Oct. 24, the club participated in the Lakin Halloween parade.

The following new officers were sworn in. President Kenly Arbogast, Vice President Alasaundra Reed, Treasurer Kirsten Clendenen, Health Officer Audreanna Reed, Song leaders Ava Riffle and Shalyn Lyons, Game leaders Seth Lyons and Emmalea Warden, Secretary Kenzie Arbogast, and Reporter Gabby Bennett.

The Haer Bears 4-H club had their second regularly scheduled socially distant meeting on Nov. 1. President Kenly Arbogast called the meeting to order. The new members were welcomed to the club followed by songs and pledges. The secretary, treasurer, and leaders’ reports were given. Club members helped assemble bags of appreciation for first responders. Clover Bears participated by packing bags for the police officers. Club families will deliver the bags to first responders throughout the month. Future activities include helping put up lights at the Farm Museum, collecting money at Krodel Park, and contributing to the blessing box at the high school.

Submitted by Gabby Bennett.