Writers Guild gets ‘serious’

POINT PLEASANT — At a recent meeting of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild, members seemed to be in a serious frame of mind if the titles of their poems and essays are any indication.

Marilyn Clarke wrote on “Choices.” How is she to know if she makes the right decision when people on both sides of an issue are possibly lying? Subjects of racism and eternity also cropped up in her so-called “ramblings.”

Sue Underwood wrote “I’m Free,” a poem about personal freedom and how she is as free as she chooses to be.

Robin Harbrecht shared her essay on “Politics.” In it, she described how we’re influenced by other people through the years, taking on their beliefs, until we reach an age where we decide on a world view of our own regarding politics and religion. In selecting who is going to be the authority in our little cosmos, we have only two choices: ourselves, or God. Three minutes after we die, we shall know if our decision was the right one.

Patrecia Gray wrote a parable centering on “Honesty.” “Star” portrayed Honesty, “Planet” portrayed Molly-Feel-Good, and “Asteroid” portrayed Who Cares? As such, in life, we have either to be honest in our communications, or try to keep others liking us at any cost even if it means avoiding or denying the truth, or we can take on the attitude of Who Cares and not take an interest in anything that requires taking a stand. “Star” is left wondering if Truth grows dimmer by the day.

Kris Moore’s essay expressed her feelings about “Hugs.” What is a hug? What reasons are there for a hug? Some people need them; some do not. Some find them offensive and intrusive; and some welcome them with open arms. And that, basically, describes a hug…open arms. Arms to welcome you home from a long trip, to console you when someone close to you has died, to congratulate you on reaching a milestone in your life, or just to show affection from someone who thinks you are kind of special.

Guest, Phil Heck, shared his work of fiction, “The Seventh Child.” Some children went Trick-or-Treat one Halloween and were joined by another child, Susie Feldman, all dressed up in her costume. At the end of the night, Susie was missing and only her costume remained. What the other children later learned was that Susie Feldman had been accidentally run over and killed by her own mother on Trick-or-Treat Night several years before. Not to be forever denied, Susie finally got to have her night of Halloween fun.

Will Jeffers read an excerpt from a book he’s been writing, “Sturgeon’s Case File: Park of abduction.” Once again, the main character, Suzanne Sturgeon, faces danger while working a case. Book One in the series is entitled “Sturgeon’s Case File: The red monkey,” which can be purchased on Amazon or by contacting Will on his Facebook page, Jeffersarchives.

Also attending the meeting were Carol Newberry, Bob Watterson, and April Pyles.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild will meet in the main room of the Mason County Library from 12:00 to 2:00 every first and third Wednesday. Anyone interested in writing is welcome.

Submitted by April Pyles.