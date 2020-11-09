New 4-H club holds first meeting

EVANS — There is a New 4-H Club in the Leon area and members held their first meeting on Oct. 19, at Lovin’ Life Stables, in Evans.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. Members and parents were told about the health and safety procedures the club will be implementing.

The club elected officers for the 2020-2021 4-H year, voted to name the new club The Shooting Stars 4-H Club, and voted to name the new Cloverbuds club, Shoot for the Stars Cloverbuds.

The club voted to open a checking account at one of the local banks in Mason County, and discussed the financial status of the club.

Club projects were briefly discussed, and members were told about the new online 4-H enrollment — ZSuite.

Members were asked to bring fundraising ideas to the next 4-H Club meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. on November 16, at Lovin’ Life Stables.

You don’t have to raise an animal to be in 4-H — all are welcome and anyone interested in joining The Shooting Stars 4-H Club can contact Amy Miller at 304-593-6010 or Erica Higginbotham at 304-532-4329.

Submitted by Amy Miller.