Writers Guild to meet indoors Wednesday

POINT PLEASANT — While the Mason County Library conference room has remained unavailable for group meetings until further notice due to the current pandemic, members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild have been holding their bi-monthly meetings at Krodel Park. However, due to cooler temperatures on the horizon, plans have been made to meet, beginning October 21, at the Haven of Rest Church at 40 Warwick Street in north Point Pleasant.

William Jeffers’s most recently published book, “Sturgeon’s Case File: The red monkey,” is now available for purchase through Facebook (Jeffers Archive Foundry) and Amazon. This book is the first installment of the Sturgeon Case Files in which the main character, Suzanne Sturgeon, finds a dead body on her property. She helps her brother, a deputy in the upcoming sheriff’s election, investigate the crime. As a result, she finds the truth behind the mystery, meets with danger and finds romance. Written for young teens and adults.

Jeffers presented his thoughts on the subject of “Halloween,” one of his favorite holidays, during which children have fun dressing up as something or someone else, seek to beg as much candy as possible, and perhaps engage in a little harmless pranking. Jeffers’s poem, “Mid-Winter Dreams” described scenes which only the dreamer sees as he lies dormant in the night.

Marilyn Clarke read “Holidays,” which included mention of Halloween, which she has always enjoyed for its decorations, costumes, fun, and Trick-Or-Treat night. The only time she ever played a trick on someone was when she soaped the windows of a man who had not given her any candy because he had said she was too old.

Carol Newberry shared an excerpt of her story in which a woman is murdered during a home invasion.

Kris Moore wrote a true account of a man she worked with, named Clarence, whose artificial leg was one he fabricated himself. Sometimes he was too busy to make adjustments to his prosthesis, and like the electrician whose own house goes without being repaired, one day his leg fell through his pants leg. The sight was so funny, Kris couldn’t help but laugh. “Have a good trip,” Clarence would say, and then he would smile.

In her piece on Halloween, Kris described how pagan ceremonies evolved into fun for children. When she was a youth, it was safe to go Trick-or-Treating, but times have changed. She remembers her dad’s story about how he and his friends once put a cow on the second floor of the school house as a Halloween prank.

April Pyles read her essay entitled, “We Can’t Take It With Us.” No matter what we accumulate in our lifetime, what physical beauty we might have enjoyed, what successes we’ve accomplished, the only thing we can take into the next life is the love we’ve had for others.

Sue Underwood read her poem, “He Is.”

A poem written by Patrecia Gray shared many thoughts having to do with spiritual matters such as prayer, courage and victory in Jesus when fighting devils. On the subject of Halloween, Gray grew up thinking of it as a harmless pastime made up of fun, laughs, and costumes. However, after becoming a missionary in Papua New Guinea, she said she met people who suffered from real demons before being delivered by Jesus. After that, she did not allow her children to engage in anything that celebrated satanic characters such as devils, ghouls, ghosts, witches, and zombies.

Gray also shared writing tips from John Grisham, author of such well-known books as “A Time to Kill,” “The Firm,” and “Rain Maker.” For instance, Grisham works off line, not on the Internet, as he doesn’t want to be hacked into. He advises writers not to write the first scene of their book until they know the last scene. And, he works from seven or seven-thirty in the morning until noon, during which he drinks coffee and does not listen to music as it is too distracting.

Robin Harbrecht, Gray’s daughter, stopped in for a visit and gave copies of her book, “I Want You to Live,” to members of the Guild. She invited them to read and edit her book if they wished. “I Want You to Live” is Harbrecht’s hope and prayer for her readers to accept God’s Gift of Salvation through belief in His Son, Christ Jesus. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master of Arts Degree, and is a teacher at PPHS for students enrolled in the Dual Education Program,

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets the first and third Wednesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Haven of Rest Church at 40 Warwick Street in Point Pleasant. Social distancing is being practiced; masks are optional. All writers are welcome to attend, but if feeling unwell, please remain home. To contact the Guild, check out our Facebook Page under “Point Pleasant Writers Guild.” We also have a blog: ppwritersguild.blogspot.com.

