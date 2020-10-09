The annual Margaret Kincaid Band Award was presented to Carlee Sang, a 2020 graduate of Point Pleasant High School.

Criteria for the award are perseverance, willingness to help in any way, with no restrictions as to future plans and includes a cash award and name on a plaque.

This was the second year for the award, with Carson Taylor being the first winner in 2019.

Sang is now a student at Marshall University, she was formerly a snare drummer with the PPHS Black Knight Marching Band.

Mrs. Kincaid died in 2004 but all six of her’s, and her late husband Wayne’s, children, were in the PPHS Band, including the late Wayne Kincaid Jr., who was in all-state band and Eddie Kincaid who was in the U.S. Navy Band for a time. In subsequent years, some of the Kincaid grandchildren and great grandchildren have also been PPHS Black Knight Band Members.