Conservation District announces additional funding

The Western Conservation District recently received additional funding from the WV Conservation Agency for the Agriculture Enhancement Program (AgEP) for fiscal year 2021.

According to a news release, with this additional funding, Western Conservation District was successful in providing funding for all eligible applications submitted this year. The mission of the WCD is to assist agricultural cooperators with the voluntary implementation of best management practices on local farmland in order to conserve and improve land and water quality. The program offers technical and financial assistance as an incentive to implement practices.

Additional approvals for this year are as follows: Additional approvals for the practice of Division Fence: Dennis Stranahan, Clifton Farms, William Zuspan, Roger Stone, Sarah Paxton, Max McCoy, Walter Roush, and Miles Epling. Additional approval for the practice of Exclusion Fencing: Lloyd Fridley.

Practices must be completed and receipts submitted by May 31, 2021. For more information on the AgEP program contact Russell Kidwell, Conservation Technician at 304-539-0663. Applications are taken each spring for this program.

Submitted by the Western Conservation District.