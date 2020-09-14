Point Pleasant Writers Guild debates ‘The Mask’

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met recently at Krodel Park for their bi-monthly meeting.

According to a news release about the meeting, the wind blew, raindrops fell, and smoke from a near-by brush fire filled the air with the tantalizing scent of Autumn. According to Patrecia Gray, the library’s conference room is still off-limits to meetings through September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Jeffers reported that he now has four published books, two more to be published, and is currently working on his seventh book. In a previous article, it was misreported that his fourth book had been sent to the publisher, when actually, copies of his fourth book, “Realms of Gavenstein: Tales of Ithladora Lionhart,” are on their way to him. It, along with his other three books, “Nightly Delights,” “Nocturnus Pavor,” and “Luna Timor,” can be purchased from Amazon.com. Will specializes in chiller and fantasy writing.

Marilyn Clarke’s newest books, “Accused” and “Ramblings of a Confused Mind” can also be purchased on Amazon.com.

Prior to sharing their writing assignment, “The Mask,” members spent a few moments discussing the pandemic and its effect on our society. One person shared that fear and isolation have caused depression and cognitive problems in some people, even youngsters. It was also mentioned people soothe themselves by eating, and it’s been shown that many of the COVID patients suffer from obesity, according to the news release.

Due to the controversial nature of the writing assignment, and in order to protect their privacy, no names will accompany the comments.

Member One’s essay, “Masks are a Test Run,” concluded with the idea that mask-wearing-enforcement could be the first step in seeing just how far people can be pushed before they rebel. They wrote, “If I am not sick, what am I protecting them (other people) from? My smile?” Because, in their opinion, the mask is not designed to keep something as small as a virus from penetrating its fabric. It is therefore, an ineffective means of preventing the spread of COVID-19, so why wear them?

Member Two wrote that they listens to both sides of the argument of whether to wear a mask or not and thought the masks are bringing out a person’s true nature by allowing them to drop the mask they normally wear.

Member Three listed reasons for not wearing a mask: 1) You can’t understand what’s being said to you; 2) Your smile is hidden; and 3) They make breathing difficult.

After reading a review on Paul Slovic’s book, “The Perception of Risk,” Member Four thought that we should go by what science recommends and not by our feelings. Slovic is a University of Oregon psychologist whose core message is this: At the beginning of the pandemic, everyone was in panic mode. But, once we resumed normal activities like shopping, attending church, or going to the beach — without picking up COVID-19 — the panic which we experienced at the beginning has subsided until we have become desensitized to reality. Real is the fact that COVID-19 is still out there, still taking people’s lives, and does not seem to be going away. Member Four personally recommends five-minute mask breaks per hour for those whose jobs force them to wear a mask for hours at a time and a mask waiver for people who suffer from asthma or other COPD issues.

To close the debate, Member Five wrote (they felt) in actuality, the process of inhaling your own carbon dioxide is unhealthy in the long run due to a medical condition called “Hypoxia” in which there is a reduction of blood oxygen or an increase in carbon dioxide, which inhibits the immune system. It can lead to strokes and heart attacks, especially when wearing a mask for several hours a day, according to the member’s essay.

Members attending the meeting included Patrecia Gray, Marilyn Clarke, Carol Newberry, April Pyles, and Will Jeffers.

The Writers Guild will continue to meet at Krodel Park the first and third Wednesdays, from noon to 2 p.m., until further notice. All writers are invited to attend.

Submitted by April Pyles.