‘Yards of the Month’ announced

POINT PLEASANT — The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club announced the September Yards of the Month as follows:

Ward 1: Tom and Becky Reynolds, 20 Main Street;

Ward 2: Clifford and Marshella Shepard, 1007 Main Street;

Ward 3: Patsy Stewart, 2405 Lincoln Avenue (winner of the $25 Bob’s Market Gift Card given by the Garden Club);

Ward 4: Ethel Hartley, 2101 Mason Boulevard;

Ward 5: 2629 27th Street, Deborah Sizemore;

Ward 6: Karen Rayburn, 1 Woodmont Drive;

Ward 7: Lori McCoy, 509 29th Street;

Ward 8: Dennis and Elizabeth Rayburn, 1101 Meadowbrook Drive;

Business of the Month: Victoria’s Prom and Bridal, 504 Main Street.