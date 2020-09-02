PVH honors ‘Employees of the Month’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital announces Customer Service Employees of the Month for January – August as follows.

January

Employee of the Month for January was Josh Venoy in the Pomeroy Therapy Office. He has been employed since January 2016 as a Physical Therapist.

According to a press release form PVH, “Josh was nominated by a patient who had an injury requiring surgery and physical therapy. Josh was the patient’s therapist for the entirety of treatment. The patient shared that Josh was so encouraging and professional. The patient also shared that the level of care Josh provided was incredible, and that they progressed much faster than expected.”

February

Employee of the Month for February was Kevin Halley in the Laundry Department. He has been employed since March 1991 as a Laundry Attendant.

According to a press release from PVH, “Kevin was nominated because he is always kind and willing to help. Kevin noticed someone having car troubles in the hospital lot and stopped to help. He always has a smile on his face and no matter what issues arise, he still finds a way to get the job done.”

March

Employee of the Month for March was Kay Robinson from the Housekeeping Department at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She has been employed since August 2008 as a Housekeeping Attendant.

According to a press release from PVH, “Kay was nominated because she visited a resident’s room multiple times to see if the resident or family needed anything. The family members thought Kay was a nurse or nursing assistant because of her kindness in checking on them, but they were surprised to discover she was a Housekeeping Attendant as this was outside of her job description. She is a caring person who goes above and beyond what is expected of her and is always willing to help and serve the residents.”

April

Employee of the Month for April was Derrick Handley in the Surgery Department. He has been employed since January 2016 and is currently working as an Operating Room Technician.

According to a press release from PVH, “Derrick was nominated because he has been pulled during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Operating Room to work at the front door taking temperatures and screening for symptoms. He is always friendly and courteous to both employees and visitors as they enter the facility. Derrick helps by explaining new guidelines and offers directions to those unfamiliar with where they are going. He is a terrific role model and representative of Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

May

Customer Service Employee of the Month for May was Nora Gibbeaut in Administration. She has been employed since December 1995 and is currently working as an Executive Administrative Assistant.

According to a press release from PVH, “Nora was nominated because she consistently displays ownership of her areas and takes pride in doing her part to make PVH a great place. She goes out of her way to help others and often does things well outside her job description because she cares and because it makes a difference. Nora helps her co-workers complete assignments/projects when she knows they could use a hand. She also regularly sends cards or short notes of encouragement to employees, volunteers and board members.”

June

Employee of the Month for June was Spencer Pyles from Environmental Services. He has been employed since October 2019 as a Housekeeping Attendant.

According to a press release from PVH, “Spencer was nominated because he goes above and beyond in his work duties. You can find him cleaning the lobby, offices, restrooms, windows, etc. with a smile on his face. Anytime Housekeeping is called, he is always there to help, and asks if there is anything else he can do. He is a positive representative and asset of the PVH team.”

July

Employee of the Month for July was Dee Dee Donahue from Telemetry. She has been employed since July 2013 as a Registered Nurse.

According to a press release from PVH, “Dee Dee was nominated for her excellent patient care. During her shift, a patient was admitted who needed a heart catheterization. Dee Dee contacted the physician and promptly assisted in transferring the patient. The patient has returned twice to the hospital to express their gratitude and to thank Dee Dee for saving their life.”

August

Employee of the Month for August was David Dudley in the Case Management Department. He has been employed since January 2013 and is currently working as a Case Manager.

According to a press release from PVH, “David was nominated for his going above and beyond to help a patient battling cancer. The patient needed to update some papers but was not able to make it to the hospital to do so. David discussed what papers were on records as well as what needed updated. During the conversation, the patient shared that a family member who also needed to sign the papers worked at a local business. Since David passes this business daily, he offered to drop the papers off to the family member with the permission of the patient, saving them a trip to the hospital. He chose to do this to help the patient, even though it was beyond his job description.”

According to PVH, all honored thus far in 2020 are “excellent examples of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have them on our team.” In this recognition, employees received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. They are also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

