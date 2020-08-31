Point Pleasant Writers Guild makes a discovery

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met recently at Krodel Park, a temporary, precautionary arrangement due to the current pandemic. A surprise discovery was made when one of the members found a painted rock hiding in the picnic shelter. A picture was taken of the rock and will be posted to the “West Virginia Rocks” Facebook page.

William Jeffers displayed his three published books and said a fourth one is in the mail to the publisher. The titles on display included “Nightly Delights,” “Nocturnus Pavor,” and “Luna Timor,” all anthologies of thrillers. His fourth book is entitled “Realms of Gavenstein: Tales of Ithladora Lionhart,” a fantasy of Medieval lore. Jeffers believes he will try writing a Mystery Novel as his next project.

Marilyn Clarke read an excerpt from her latest book, “Accused,” in which Mia, a Maine Coon Cat, has no qualms in stealing her human’s steak dinner. Clarke’s other recently published book is entitled “Ramblings of a Confused Mind.” The title speaks for itself.

It was reported that guild member, Letha Jones, had published her book, “Chained.”

Patrecia Gray read her article, “Ten Commandments of Evil,” which appeared in the June 19, 2020 edition of the Point Pleasant Register. Her piece listed how the Ten Commandments from the Bible are broken by many people every day. Gray also showed the members a copy of a brochure she has created entitled, “Who’s at Your Door?”

Sue Underwood read her poem, “Fading Summer.” She wrote, “Like flowers, memories bloom, bringing back images from another time.”

Kris Moore informed the group that she has a booth at the Mason Jar which features Fairy Gardens created by her. In addition, she also sells glassware. In response to the writing assignment, Moore shared “Who Would I Want to Be if I Could Be Anybody?” Unable to choose just any one individual, Moore combined the traits of several worthy ladies: Christi Lane, for her singing voice; Corie Ten Boom, for her perseverance while imprisoned by the Nazi’s during World War II; Dolly Parton for her spunk and energy; Mother Teresa for her dedication to the poor people of India and her devotion to God; and Moore’s own mother, for her exceptional patience and concern.

Jeffers also followed up with the writing assignment saying he had always wanted to be the kind of husband and father who has a solution for every issue that arises during a marriage and to be an author whose readers find themselves immersed in the stories he creates. He also wrote of current events during which terrorist leaders fight among themselves and spread fear in their wake; rage and hatred have replaced love and peace, things of the past.

April Pyles reported that news of the last Guild meeting appeared in the August 14 issue of the Register. For the assignment, she wrote that could she have been whatever she would like to have been, she might have been an Archaeologist. You might say that her interest in Archaeology began as a young girl who liked to dig in the dirt, looking for a short-cut to a place called China.

Gray thought she might like to have been beautiful like Sarah, Abraham’s wife. Had that been the case, perhaps her recent experience at one of the Do-It-Yourself stores would have been more satisfactory than it was.

In addition to those mentioned, Carol Newberry also attended the meeting.

The next writing assignment has to do with “The Mask.”

The Writers Guild will continue to meet at Krodel Park the first and third Wednesdays, from noon to 2 p.m., until further notice. All writers are invited to attend.

Submitted by April Pyles.