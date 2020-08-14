The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club announced the “Yards of the Month” for August.
Ward 1: 519 Main Street, Raphael Aguiree and Leticia Lopez;
Ward 2: 809 Main Street, Bob and Becky McMillan;
Ward 3: 2402 Monroe Avenue, Austin Taylor;
Ward 4: 1918 Maxwell Avenue, Mike and Cindy Rawson;
Ward 5: 2615 Mt Vernon Avenue, Homer Preece (winner of the $25 Bob’s Market gift card sponsored by the garden club);
Ward 6: 185 Park Drive, Larry and Eva Cochran;
Ward 7: 507 29th Street, Barry and Catherine Hamm;
Ward 8: 1403 Elm Street, William Mallette and Jackie Anderson;
Business of the Month: Deal Funeral Home.