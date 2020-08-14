The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club announced the “Yards of the Month” for August.

Ward 1: 519 Main Street, Raphael Aguiree and Leticia Lopez;

Ward 2: 809 Main Street, Bob and Becky McMillan;

Ward 3: 2402 Monroe Avenue, Austin Taylor;

Ward 4: 1918 Maxwell Avenue, Mike and Cindy Rawson;

Ward 5: 2615 Mt Vernon Avenue, Homer Preece (winner of the $25 Bob’s Market gift card sponsored by the garden club);

Ward 6: 185 Park Drive, Larry and Eva Cochran;

Ward 7: 507 29th Street, Barry and Catherine Hamm;

Ward 8: 1403 Elm Street, William Mallette and Jackie Anderson;

Business of the Month: Deal Funeral Home.