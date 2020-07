‘Yards of the Month’ winners

Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club announces the July yards-of-the-month.

Ward One, Paula & Randy Birchfield, Pad #47 Krodel Park Campground; Ward Two, Karen & Gary Rose, 910 Main Street; Ward Three, William Porter, 2108 Lincoln Avenue; Ward Four, Donna & Elmer Hart, 909 22nd Street; Ward Five, Sherri & Gary Cochran, 2605 Mount Vernon Avenue; Ward Six, Susan & Sante Libertori, 106 Van Sickle Court; Ward Seven, Tim Martin, 516 Chandler Drive; Ward Eight, Nancy Finnicum, 2809 Birch Avenue; Business, Siders Jewelers, 418 Main.

The $25 gift certificate winner went to the Harts in Ward Four.

Submitted by Jane Coles on behalf of Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club.