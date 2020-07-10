Rio Grande announces Dean’s, Merit list

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College announced th following students for their scholastic achievement during the unusual Spring 2020 semester. The students who are recognized on the Dean’s List earned a 3.75 GPA or higher while those Merit List students earned a 3.5-3.74 GPA.

Local students receiving the honors were as follows:

Dean’s List

Lailoni Anderson of Oak Hill; Brian Anderson of Racine; Katlyn Barber of Coolville; John Blankenship of Gallipolis; Brynna Boggs of Oak Hill; Dana Boggs of Patriot; Josephine Bond of Oak Hill; Hannah Borden-Coleman of Rio Grande; Matthew Brown of Albany; Hayley Brown of Gallipolis; Patrick Brown of Bidwell; Mark Brown Jr of Gallipolis; Baylee Browning of Bidwell; Rebecca Burton of Oak Hill; Maria Calhoun of Crown City; Taylor Carleton of Reedsville; Brock Cash of Rio Grande; Kelsey Casto of Long Bottom; Patsy Chadwell of Long Bottom; Alexis Chapman of Bidwell; Tori Church of Gallipolis; Deidra Cleland of Pomeroy; Rachal Colburn of Crown City; Jessica Coleman of Reedsville; Zachary Collins of New of Albany; Jayla Comer of Oak Hill; Lauren Cooper of Bidwell; Sierra Cress of Rio Grande; Katie Curtis of Patriot; Shelbi Dailey of Racine; Jacquelynn Dailey of Middleport; Chase Davis of Rio Grande; Destiny Dotson of Bidwell; Mikayla Edelmann of Gallipolis; Sharp Facemyer of Pomeroy; Joshua Faro of Gallipolis; Jacob Faro of Gallipolis; Madison Fields of Pomeroy; Joseph Forester of Gallipolis; Matthew Frank of Reedsville; Shannon French of Oak Hill; Kylie Gheen of Long Bottom; Cara Gibson of Patriot; Lesley Greene of Hartford, W.Va.; Kyler Greenlee of Bidwell; Hollie Griffith of Syracuse; Mitchell Hale of Oak Hill; Grant Harrison of Gallipolis; Derek Henry of Gallipolis; Kirsten Hesson of Gallipolis; Christian Higginbotham of Bidwell; Timothy Hill of Gallipolis; Joel Horner of Bidwell; Megan Hornsby of Patriot; Aaliyah Howell of Gallipolis; Amaya Howell of Gallipolis; Douglas Huff of New Haven, W.Va.; Jolie Jarrett of Gallipolis; Alexis Jeffers of Vinton; Brandon Johnson of Racine; Zachary Johnson of Gallipolis; Jeremy Johnson of Gallipolis; Taylor Jones of Middleport; Madison Keney of Pomeroy; Kaitlyn Kight of Jackson; Lora Kinney of Vinton; Vladimir Kirk of Vinton; Raymond Lawson of Racine; Dalton Lewis of Oak Hill; Colin Little of Bidwell; Philip Luckeydoo of Bidwell; Molley Mannon of Willow Wood; Kristin Mannon of Willow Wood; Peri Martin of Gallipolis; Jarret McCarley of Vinton; Gretchen McConnell of Patriot; Addie McDaniel Long Bottom; Bailey Meadows of Gallipolis; Nicholas Metzler of Oak Hill; Ashleigh Miller-Weaver of Vinton; Joshua Moffett of Vinton; Sarah Moffett of Vinton; Piper Moleski of Albany; Bonnie Montgomery of Crown City; Grace Montgomery of Gallipolis; Jason Montgomery of Crown City; Erin Morgan of Bidwell; James Morris of Vinton; Haley Musser of Racine; Madelynn Nance of Gallipolis; Acacia Peck of Albany; Arden Peck of Albany; Autumn Porter of Racine; Adrianna Powell of Bidwell; Chasity Price of Patriot; Jessica Roush of Bidwell; Allivia Runyon of Vinton; Jesse Russell of Gallipolis; Dylan Rutt of Scottown; Patricia Rutt of Crown City; Sophia Scarmack of Albany; Desirae Sharp of Oak Hill; Carly Shriver of Cheshire; Macey Siders of Gallipolis; McKenzie Siders of Gallipolis; Wyatt Sipple of Gallipolis; Samantha Smith of Pomeroy; Cyndal Smith of Vinton; Cayla Spaun of Cheshire; Jennifer Spencer of Long Bottom; Grace Thomas of Patriot; Aaliyah Tobin of Shade; Marilyn Turner of Oak Hill; Bryan Vance of Gallipolis; Emily Walker of Gallipolis; Mikah Walker of Gallipolis; Bailey Watson of Gallipolis; Abbygale Watson of Racine; Taylor Webb of Willow Wood; Mikka Wells of Oak Hill; Natalie Wilcoxon of Gallipoli; Alexis Wothe of Rio Grande; Barbara Wright of Gallipolis; Mikayla Wroten of Crown City; Candace Yongue of Wilksville; James Yongue of Vinton; Allie Young of Bidwell; Laura Young of Vinton; Kevin Young of Middleport; Kyra Zuspan of Long Bottom.

Merit List

Megan of Bailey of Bidwell; Jonathan Beaver of Gallipolis; Laken Bethel of Oak Hill; Hanna Bottomley of Syracuse; Devan Brown of Gallipolis; Haley Burton of Coolville; Jessica Cales of Oak Hill; William Chapman of Pomeroy; Chelsea Clutters of Oak Hill; Riley Colburn of Crown City; Billy Cooper of Ray; Haley Diltz of Oak Hill; Nicole Folmer of Pomeroy; Garrison George of Vinton; Hugh Graham IV of Gallipolis; Cory Holbrook of Racine; Jordan Johnson of Gallipolis; Jasper Johnson of Gallipolis; Toree Kisor of Oak Hill; Megan Lowe of Oak Hill; Aubree Lyons of Middleport; Megan Newvahner of Albany; Lindsey Oevermeyer of Cheshire; Cherika Pennington of Vinton; Heather Phalin of Middleport; Mikayla Pope of Gallipolis; Kim Rayburn of Gallipolis; Madison Sanders of Gallipolis; Carter Smith of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Christopher Somerville of Gallipolis; Damien Spencer of Mason, W.Va.; Lauren Stewart of Pomeroy; Jordan Walker of Rio Grande; Mollie Waugh of Gallipolis; Madison Wood of Racine; Hanna Young of Pomeroy.