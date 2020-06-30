Haer Bear’s June meeting

On June 7, the Haer Bears 4-H Club held its virtual monthly meeting. President Kenly Arbogast called the meeting to order, followed by songs and pledges, devotions and the secretary report. The treasurer’s report was not given. Leader Lisa Arbogast and Mason County Extension Agent Lorrie Wright gave an update on tag days, which were cancelled and all livestock will be tagged when registered and weighed in at the fair. The Mason County Fair was still up in the air, but had been recently posted that it is cancelled for the 2020 season. 4-Hers are still required to do projects and have demonstrations signed by leaders. County 4-H Camp will be held virtually July 28-30 with classes during the day, along with the registration being online.

Josie Hill was congratulated for receiving the Rick Vecellio Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 per year. Shelby Bryan and Emmalea Warden won their divisions in the art poster contests and Kenly Arbogast won the Wood Product WV DEP award. This year, the Youth Environmental Program (YEP) couldn’t have the annual weekend event in May at North Bend State Park. In place of the weekend, the YEP will have representatives present the awards and certificates to all winners in Mason County on June 29, 3 to 5 p.m. at Krodel Park.

Old business reports on Adopt-a-Highway and flowerbed management were given by Josie Hill, Kenly and Kinzy Arbogast, Aria Schoon, Gabby Kerns, and Lauren and Ethan Kincaid. The only plans for the club this month were to participate individually volunteering at the Point Pleasant Fishing Rodeo at Krodel Park June 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. Members signed up to help at times of the day to get in one lap around the lake measuring fish and recording the catches. The health officer’s report was not given, but the recycling/environmental officer gave a report on mineral based sunscreens that are better for the environment when outside.

Due to a recent death of the 4-H club leader Lisa Arbogast’s mother, Susan Bowser, the club received money that was given to them in memory of Bowser. The club decided to purchase a tree and plant it at the Medal of Honor War Memorial Park in Point Pleasant that they have managed for years.

“She would loved to have you kids use the money and she loved all of you guys,” said Lisa Arbogast during the June meeting. Purchases on the tree are to come in memory of Bowser, loved by the members of the 4-H Club.

Submitted by Josie Hill.