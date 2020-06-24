Claflin Foundation awards four scholarships

MASON COUNTY — The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation awarded scholarships to four graduating high school seniors. The financial needs-based scholarships were presented virtually at the school’s awards programs.

Hannan High School’s recipient was Emily Deal who plans to attend Fairmont State University and earn a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering technology.

Point Pleasant High School’s recipients were Kassidy Jordan and Kasey Lyons. Jordan will attend Marshall University and major in Earth Science. Lyons will study political science and psychology at the University of Charleston.

Wahama High School’s Emma Tomlinson will apply her Claflin scholarship to studying nursing at Fairmont State University.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation has awarded 102 scholars totaling $302,000 since 2010. The Foundation awards of $1,000 are to presented to graduating high school seniors at awards assemblies. That award increased to $1,500 per year in 2016. The scholarships are renewable for up to four years depending on continuing financial need for a total of $6,000.