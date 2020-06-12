‘Yards of the month’ recognized

The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Yards of the Month are as follows:

Ward 1: Mrs. Herbert Mahan, 505 Second Street;

Ward 2: Diana Johnson, 908 Main Street;

Ward 3: Bernadine Kayser, 2011 Mt. Vernon Avenue;

Ward 4: Stephanie Wood, 1920 Marquette Avenue;

Ward 5: Gregg and Cathy Casto, 2603 Jefferson Avenue;

Ward 6: David and Geraldine Lee, 2516 Jefferson Avenue (Winner of the $25 Gift Card to Bob’s Market donated by the Garden Club);

Ward 7: Justin and Lisa Lewis, 503 McNeill Avenue;

Ward 8: John and Tracy Roach, 1405 Elm Street;

Business of the Month: Dairy Queen.