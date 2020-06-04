Blankets for a cause

Little Mr. Mason County Bryson Sweeney and his mother, Brandy, pictured, found a way to stay busy during COVID-19 stay-at-home period. They celebrated April’s Donate Life Month by making no-sew blankets for organ donor families. The Center for Organ Recovery & Education provided the materials and Bryson and Brandy said they made each blanket with love, knowing organ procurement coordinators will give each blanket to a donor family.

