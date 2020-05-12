Haer Bears: ‘Making do with what we have to give’

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the United States, the Haer Bears 4-H Club has not been able to hold a monthly meeting in person or hold any of the previous activities that were scheduled for the end of the month of March and from now until the end of June. The WVU 4-H Extension has deemed it in the best interest of the health of 4-Hers and volunteers to cancel any events, camps and other means of person-to-person contact until late June to early July as of this moment. The Mason County 4-H Extension Office and 4-H Leaders are working very hard to keep the 4-H spirit alive for the kids.

The Haer Bears didn’t give up. The club held a virtual meeting and has been working from home to help benefit their environment, other neighbors and their community by continuing to work through efforts of conservation and recycling. Members were encouraged by Leader Lisa Arbogast to make recycled cards for health workers and officials during this pandemic to show appreciation for their bravery and perseverance to help out everyone in this chaos.

Members have been posting during this quarantine to the club’s Facebook page to share with members on what they are doing in their time. Members have been working hard on turning in recycling numbers to the Mason County Recycling Center, filling up bird feeders at their homes, cheering up nursing home residents by making signs, upcycling egg cartons as seed planters, taking nature hikes to take pictures of tracks and flowers, weeding flowerbeds, tending to livestock and their barns, playing virtual bingo and even learned to bake, cook and crochet. These kids are hard at work and will stop at nothing during quarantine.

Submitted by Josie Hill.