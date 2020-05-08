Hill named county OVB Scholar

POINT PLEASANT — Josie Hill, of Henderson, was recently named the Mason recipient of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.

Hill is the daughter of Patrick and Tina Hill. She is a member of Haer Bears 4-H Club. She will graduate from Point Pleasant High School this spring. Josie plans to attend Glenville State College to study to become a secondary mathematics teacher.

“During her 4-H career (Josie) has completed a large variety of projects and received numerous county awards for them. In addition to attending camp every year, she has been involved in numerous club, county, and state events – many of them recycling,” Lorrie Wright, Mason County Extension representative, said.

Olivia Harrison, Gallia; Austin Rose, Meigs; Brittany Sowards, Cabell; Joshua Amato, Pike; and Abby Meldick, Jackson, were also named recipients of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. To date, the bank has helped 235 4-H members pay for college through the program.

Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over 4 years which is typically presented to them during the county fair. Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and based in Gallipolis, operates 16 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. Pandemic-related banking information can be found at www.ovbc.com/covid-19.

Information submitted by OVB.

