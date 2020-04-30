County Democratic Conventions to be held virtually

In light of the global health pandemic and the rising numbers of COVID-19 in West Virginia, County Democratic Conventions will now be held virtually via electronic pre-registration and balloting. County democrats must visit https://wvdemocrats.com/2020countyconventions/ to pre-file for the county convention as participants and hopefuls to run for Delegate to the state convention.

This process will include two county convention pre-filing forms. All participants must be registered democrats and must complete the participant pre-file form. State Convention Delegate hopefuls must complete the pre-file form to run. All pre-file forms must be completed at this link: https://wvdemocrats.com/2020countyconventions/ and the deadline for completion is May 12 at 5 p.m. Those running for State Convention Delegate must now pledge to a presidential candidate.

If all or less than the allotted delegate slots are met during the pre-filing period, the county convention process will be deemed concluded and all delegate hopefuls who pre-filed will become delegates to the state convention.

If more than the allotted delegate slots are met during the pre-filing period, the WVDP and the County Committee will conduct an election via an electronic ballot with pre-registered participants.

Please visit https://wvdemocrats.com/2020countyconventions/ from May 1 at 9 a.m. to May 12 at 5 p.m. to pre-file to be a delegate to the state convention and a participant in the county convention process.

If you need assistance doing so please call our WVDP Hotline at 681-758-1437.