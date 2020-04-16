Haer Bear 4-H Club news

Many of the events referenced in this article have now been canceled or postponed.

On March 1, the Haer Bears 4-H Club held its monthly meeting. President Kenly Arbogast called the meeting to order, followed by songs and pledges, and devotions. The secretary and treasury reports were reported by stand-ins for the officers. Leader Lisa Arbogast gave her leaders report, starting with reminders about 4-H camp dates this summer. She also made sure everyone had their project books for this year’s fair. Tag days for livestock will be May 2 and May 9 8 a.m.- noon. Northbend Youth Environmental entries are due March 8 and state poster entries are due on March 13. Lisa also announced that the Mason County 4-H Dining Hall will have an Open house on June 7.

Old business report on the Billy Bobs Wonderland trip was given by Josie Hill and Faith Cook. The club members decided to go roller skating at Skateland in Huntington on March 29 before spring break. The Northbend trip for Youth Environmental Day and Weekend was discussed, signing up for what days members attend — May 15-17 — and told to come up with ideas for recycled hats in the theme of compost. Kenly Arbogast and Ethan Kincaid have been nominated for DEP Hall of Fame girl and boy, and Josie Hill has sent in an application for the Rick Vecellio Memorial Scholarship earning $2,500 per year for four years of post-secondary education if awarded.

The club tabled decisions on an escape room and ice skating for the next meeting and created a recycling committee to come up with ideas for recycling awareness in our community. Point Pleasant Make it Shine is on April 18, members will meet at Jackson Avenue Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and clean until noon. Members will also do Adopt-A-Highway on April 5 at 2 p.m. before the April Meeting that same day.

Health officer and recycling officer gave reports. The club decided to take part in a plastic tracking program for types of plastic recycled. Meals-on-Wheels was completed and refreshments were served.

Submitted by Josie Hill