Ohio Valley Business Briefs

Gallia Chamber news

This week, the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, in an email titled “Scam Awareness” reported a member made staff aware of a solicitation email claiming to be connected with the Chamber. “If you are contacted for sales or fundraising by anyone other than Paige or myself, always feel free to contact us to verify before participating,” Elisha Orsbon, executive director, wrote to members. “We know we have committees who occasionally reach out for donations for River Rec and etc., but never hesitate to confirm their agenda and protect your business.

In other Chamber updates, it was announced the Gallia County Economic Development, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership have partnered with OSU South Centers Business Development Network to present a Zoom seminar on COVID-19 resources available. Farmers Bank will also be participating as a local SBA resource. This takes place at 10 a.m., Friday. To register for the event email Amanda.Williams@jacksonCountyOhio.com.

Christmas comes early for OVB customers

Ohio Valley Bank is now waiving the early closeout fee on its Christmas Savings accounts should any account holders need that money during the current health crisis. Those interested in withdrawing these funds early should contact their nearest branch for details.