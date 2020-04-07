Local 4-Her making masks

Mason County’s Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston has been busy helping her community during the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided to take up sewing and make face masks with filters for as many people as possible. Springston has put in many hours sewing and donating over 100 masks into the community and is still working to produce more masks so she can continue to help keep people safe. Springston has donated masks to many local places such as Mason County PSD office, WIC office, PVH Emergency Room Department, Leon Post Office, Southern States and many individuals.

