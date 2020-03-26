Democratic Party reschedules County Conventions

CHARLESTON — In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the West Virginia Democratic Party has rescheduled County Conventions.

County Conventions were originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 will now be held on Saturday, May 16. The action was approved this week by the West Virginia State Democratic Executive Committee.

A statement from the West Virginia Democratic Party read, “Our first priority is the safety of West Virginia voters. We want to ensure that everyone who is interested can play a part in the process, but we need to be sure that we are listening to our leaders and health officials during these unprecedented times.”

The West Virginia Democratic Party is contacting all county chairs and providing them with the current changes. Further details will be released as they become available.

Information from West Virginia Democratic Party.