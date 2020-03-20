Mason County CEOS meet

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Courthouse Annex on March 10 with the Pleasant CEOS Club hosting. The tables were decorated in keeping with St. Patrick’s Day and a potato bar was served for lunch. Favors were dark green felt shamrock pins made by Clinedda Austin.

The lesson for March sent from West Virginia University was “Edible Greens.” Greg Fowler was the guest speaker and gave information on gathering and cooking various greens found in our area. A publication of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture entitled “Edible Wild Plants” was handed out.

Family, Health & Volunteer Hours committee discussed their many plans for 2020. April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and this committee will set up a display in the Mason County Courthouse.

The Marketing and Membership Committee is making plans for CEOS Week May 17-23. The “Taste of CEOS” and plant exchange is scheduled for May 19 at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry.

Continuing Education was making plans for the Outdoor Youth Expo which had to be cancelled because of the worldwide virus.

Janelle Erwin was selected by the group to represent Mason County as Folk Festival Belle at the Folk Festival in Glenville in June.

WVCEOS will be presenting four $500.00 scholarships and the deadline for submitting an application is April 1. Applications can be obtained from Clinedda Austin.

The Charleston Area CEOS Spring Luncheon and the Mason County CEOS Spring Luncheon that were scheduled for March 28 and April 25 have been cancelled.

Phyllis Hesson, Vice President, closed the meeting by reading “The Drawbridge Keeper” which is an analogy of the death of Jesus.

In attendance: Frankie Bumgarner, Mary Roach, Clinedda Austin, Catherine Yauger, Carolyn Litchfield, Mary Sue Kincaid, Susan Paulson, Margaret Gibson, Janelle Erwin, Helen Lyons, Jackie Scarberry, Sue Darst, Marilyn Clarke, Eleanor Hoffman, Patricia Flora, Phyllis Hesson, Betty Mayes, Arminta McCraw, Patty Johnson, Alice Click, Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty, Lorrie Wright, Pleasant Club member and Mason County Extension Agent and the guest speaker, Greg Fowler.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.