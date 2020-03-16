‘Meet the Candidate’ canceled

POINT PLEASANT — To help prevent the potential spread of illness, the Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization is canceling the Meet the Candidate/Pie Social Event scheduled for March 29.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are any changes to the Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization and the Mason County Democratic Executive Committee April meetings,” a statement read.

The West Virginia Democratic Party is working with the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee to determine the best course of action regarding our County Convention scheduled for March 28. Additional updates will be provided once there is more information.

Submitted by Lisa Crump