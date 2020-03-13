Mason County Democratic Convention set

County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Lisa Crump recently announced that the Mason County Democratic Convention will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Mason County Courthouse located at 200 6th Street, Point Pleasant.

During the County Convention, an official Convention Chair and Secretary will be elected and attendees will elect 24 County Delegates to represent Mason County at the State Convention in Charleston on June 12-13.

“We encourage all registered Democrats, who are residents in Mason County, to get involved in the Democratic process and attend this important event,” Crump said. “This convention is important because those elected as a County Delegate will go to Charleston in June and vote for the people who will represent our state at the Democratic National Convention in July.”

The delegates to the National Convention are selected during the State Convention by the County Delegates. The people’s vote for president on the primary ballot will determine how many delegates each presidential candidate receives from West Virginia.

The County Convention is open to all registered Democrats in Mason County.

County Conventions are mandated by the West Virginia Democratic State Executive Committee. A county must hold a convention every Presidential election. At the State Convention the County Delegates will also approve the Party Platform and elect five representatives to the Electoral College.

Submitted by Lisa Crump.