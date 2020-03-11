Warnings of telephone scams

OHIO VALLEY — A potential scam targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid has been reported.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has learned of the potential scam targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. Some recipients of those benefits have received fraudulent calls falsely claiming that their benefits are ending and requesting personally identifiable information such as their Social Security number.

These calls are not generated by the state of Ohio or any of its agencies. Individuals who have received these calls are encouraged to report them to the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 1-800-282-0515 or https://ohioprotects.org.

As a reminder, official communications regarding Ohio SNAP and/or Medicaid benefits originate from either 844-640-6446 (phone calls) or 614-350-2711 (text messages).

In addition, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has been made aware of a telephone scam that may be targeting its customers. Reports have been received of individuals receiving telephone calls stating that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are closing and asking the individual to respond by pressing a number “if they wish to continue receiving benefits.”

DHHR stresses that it does not utilize telephone calls to notify individuals of the closing of benefits. Any official notification about case reviews or redeterminations will be sent via regular U.S. mail. DHHR advises its customers to not give out information via telephone or engage with this type of caller.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-368-8808.

For more information regarding DHHR benefits, contact DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

Information provided separately from DHHR and ODJFS.