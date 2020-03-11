Fruth Pharmacy’s 5th annual Baby Face Event

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy will soon begin its 5th annual Baby Face Event. Fruth Pharmacy’s Baby Face Event helps provide supplies for area baby organizations.

According to a press release from Fruth Pharmacy:

“There are two ways you can help area baby organizations. You can donate a needed baby supply to your local Fruth Pharmacy, or you can enter your child for a chance to win 1 of 4 photography packages. Out of all entries, four winners will be chosen to be a Mister or Miss Fruth. Mister and Miss Fruth photos will be used in upcoming advertising for 2020-21 marketing year. Children must be ages 0-36 months to participate and must register with a $10 non-refundable donation to a store’s organization of choice. A list of organizations supported by this event and full rules and details are available on fruthpharmacy.com.”

The release continued, “Fruth Pharmacy full format stores (24) will begin collecting supplies on March 1 – April 30. Photo entries for the Baby Face Event must be taken at Fruth Pharmacy on April 4 from 11 a.m. – close for the chance to be Mister or Miss Fruth. Stores will have alternate photo days on their Easter Bunny photography day. Easter Bunny schedules are available on the community calendar on fruthpharmacy.com. Photo entries must be taken at a Fruth Pharmacy and only on the designated dates. No entries will be accepted from outside photographers and additional dates will not be available.

Last year, Fruth Pharmacy’s generous customers and communities supported baby organizations like Lily’s Place of Huntington, W.Va., The Gabriel Project in West Virginia, Elizabeth’s Hope in Ohio, and more.

Mister and Miss Fruths for 2019 were Graceyn White, daughter of Terry and Danielle White of Culloden, W.Va.; Shannon Montgomery, daughter of Wes and Tabithia Montgomery of Vinton, Ohio; Everett Skidmore, son of Chelsey Fellure and Keith Skidmore of Vinton, Ohio; and Zayn Sheppard, son of Bernadette and Steve Holbert of Elizabeth, W.Va.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family owned company. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Fruth Pharmacy will celebrate 67 years in business this November.

