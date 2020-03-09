Post 9926 scholarships

The Stewart-Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9926 of Mason will be awarding up to 15 tuition scholarships of $500 each to qualifying area college students and high school seniors, who have been accepted into a college or university program.

Members of the V.F.W. Post 9926 and their immediate families will receive first consideration for the scholarships, but other veterans and their families may also be considered. Scholarship applications can be picked up at the V.F.W. Post in Mason, and the completed forms must be received by the V.F.W. no later than April 24 to be considered.

Those receiving scholarships are asked to use them by Dec. 1, 2020. After that date, they will be rescinded. For additional information, contact the school guidance counselor or V.F.W. Quartermaster Robert Caruthers at 304-812-5905 or 740-416-5262.