Avalanche CEOS Club news

LETART — Avalanche Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) Club met Feb. 20 at Country Corner in Letart. President Yvonne Fetty called the meeting to order and led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance.

For meditations Anne Byus read from “Morning with Jesus.” Due to the absence of the secretary there was no report given. The treasurer’s report was given and approved.

Fetty, Family Committee Chairman, reported on her committee. Clubs are still to save pop tabs, ink cartridges, bottle caps, and medicine bottles. Clubs were also to start reciting the WV Pledge and club pledge. The club decided to make lap blankets for Veterans in Huntington, along with making Boo Bears and Linus Blankets. Fetty also announced there would be a Cancer Committee meeting March 2 at 10 a.m. at the health department.

The Continuing Education Committee reported they will be having an exhibit on “bird watching” at the youth expo, which will be held on March 26-27 at the National Guard Armory. Avalanche Club is to oversee the exhibit on Thursday, March 26 from noon-2:30 p.m.

Sue Darst, the Marketing and Membership Chairman, reported the Taste of CEOS and plant exchange will be held this year on May 19 during CEOS week at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. There will be plants given away and a guest speaker will speak on “Bees.” A luncheon will be served at noon. The public in invited to attend.

Patty Johnson, purposeful reading, gave a report for the number of books read and Fetty was the top reader for the month in the club.

It was announced the WVCEOS is giving four $500 scholarships to students enrolled in a West Virginia college or university with a focus on human service/education or nursing. Three scholarships will be awarded to students in the field of study of human service/education and one scholarship for nursing students. Students need to have completed 24 credit hours before the 2020 spring semester. Deadlines for applications is April 1 and scholarships are awarded for the fall 2021 semester. More information and application can be found at the WVCEOS website https://extension.wvu.edu/community-business-safety/community-educational-outreach-service. You can also contact the Mason County Extension Service Office at 304-675-0888 for more information.

Health Motivator, Marilyn Clarke, presented all the members with containers of chia seeds and talked about starting an exercise group. She then led all the members in doing the twist.

The lesson was on covered bridges in West Virginia and presented by Fetty. The county is planning a day trip to visit some of the bridges in April.

The club voted to have a workshop at Vernon Church activity room on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. to make more Boo Bears, Linus Blankets, lap blankets, and to make plans for the club decorating the Point Pleasant Register window for the month of March.

Lunch was served at noon. Those attending were Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty, Jane Roush, Marilyn Clarke, Eleanor Hoffman, Sue Darst, Susan Paulson, Audrey Clarke, Regina Goodnite, and Patty Johnson.