Scholarship applications due

MASON COUNTY — Deadlines for the Spring scholarship application grant round is drawing near.

Mason County Community Foundation (MCCF) Inc. will accept applications for scholarships until March 16. The foundation’s grant funds provide scholarships for graduating high school students and college students in Mason County. The funds have been created by individuals and organizations in the community who want to assist our young people who endeavor to obtain a higher education degree. Each fund holder establishes the criteria for the recipients of their scholarship, and those submitting applications should consider the specific criteria in their essay. A description of each scholarship and its criteria is included on the application.

Scholarship applications are available through the counselors at Mason County High Schools. They may also be downloaded from the scholarship link on the Mason County Community Foundation website: www.mccfinc.org. Please note that there will be no online registration. The applications are to be printed, filled out and returned according to the instructions, by March 16, 2020. Each application will be carefully evaluated and the recipients of scholarships will be announced at the formal awards ceremonies held at each Mason County High School or by mail.

Questions may be directed to the Mason County Community Foundation, attention Jennifer Pitts at 304-372-4500.

Submitted by MCCF.