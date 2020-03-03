Spring Community Action Grants applications due

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Community Foundation (MCCF) Inc. Spring Community Action Grants are still available for 2020.

The Community Foundation of Mason County will be accepting grant applications until March 16. MCCF, Inc. encourages charitable organizations, schools, and government entities who are eligible to apply. Applications may be obtained by visiting the website at www.mccfinc.org or by accessing the link on our Facebook page. Applications are also available at the Mason County Library or by contacting the Foundation office at 108 N Church St., Ripley, WV 25271. Guidelines for grant applicants are included in the application packet.

Current grants are available to organizations serving Mason County in the following areas: Programs and services for children and youth; health and human services; anti-poverty; community building; neighborhood projects; arts, culture and heritage; the environment; security and more. The deadline to submit a Spring Grant Application is March 16. For more information about the Spring Grant Application cycle at the Community Foundation of Mason County, please call the office at 304-372-4500.

The Community Foundation of Mason County is a non-profit, registered charitable public foundation that seeks to build community vitality by providing efficient, flexible donor services, grants to a broad range of community initiatives, and leadership in understanding and responding to current community needs.

Submitted by MCCF.