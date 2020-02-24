Haer Bears Club news

POINT PLEASANT — On Feb. 2, the Haer Bears 4-H Club met at the Mason County Animal Shelter to deliver the supplies the members collected throughout the month of January. After giving the workers their the donations, the members toured the shelter and met the animals inside. Many had adopted signs on them, so it wasn’t a sad occasion.

Afterward, the club held its monthly meeting at Bellemead United Methodist Church. President Kenly Arbogast called the meeting to order followed by songs and pledges, devotions, and the secretary and treasurers reports. Leader Lisa Arbogast reminded members about nominations for the boy and girl Hall of Fame for Youth Environmental Day, and the state poster and other entries are due March 15 at the WVU Extension Office. On March 1, the next meeting, members are to bring in their entries for Youth Environmental Day at North Bend State Park on May 15-17. Seed fundraiser forms were due at the meeting for those who sold. Lisa also informed the club that Gov. Jim Justice announced the donation of $60,000 to Mason County 4-H to complete their dining hall at the county 4-H campgrounds. 4-H Camp is set to be June 14-18 for older kids and June 21-26 for younger members.

Old business reports on filling bird feeders, bowling, the lock-in and donations to the animal shelter were given by Ethan Kincaid, Josie Hill, Alasaundra and Audreanna Reed, Aria and Andrew Schoon, Kenly Arbogast and Kerstyn Clendenen. For new activities, the club had decided to fill the bird feeders at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. and will make valentines cards for the residents. On Feb. 17, the club will be going to Billy Bob’s in Barboursville to spend the day at the pizza place. A few members came up with the idea to put out recycling bins at the county 4-H campgrounds. Sam Nibert was contacted by Lisa and he agreed to provide the bins out to the campgrounds. Members signed a thank you letter for Sam and then made post cards for a former 4-Her in basic training for the Army.

The health officer and recycling officer gave their reports, followed by the meals on wheels projects being completed. Refreshments were served and the meeting was adjourned.

Feed the Birds, Spread the Word…

On Feb. 8, the Haer Bears 4-H Club met at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to give the residents homemade valentines and fill up the bird feeders so the birds can eat and the residents can watch them. Members started the day by handing out their valentines cards to the residents inside the building. Afterward, members split into two groups to cover ground on filling the seed feeders and suet cake feeders. Surprisingly through the snow that day, members had a small snowball fight in the grass away from the building as to not alert others that may be watching from inside.

Pizza, Games and Animatronics?

On Feb. 17, the Haer Bears 4-H Club traveled to Barboursville to have a field day at Billy Bob’s Wonderland and have pizza. While there, members played the arcade games to earn tickets after eating some delicious pizza. Members received hundreds of tickets and purchased prizes with those tickets while the animatronics were busy singing their songs on the stage.

Submitted by Josie Hill.