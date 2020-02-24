WoHeLo CEOS Club celebrates anniversary

At the first meeting of 2020 for the WoHeLo Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) Club, Commissioner Rick Handley read a proclamation from the Mason County Commission. He presented it for the club’s 90th anniversary.

The club was started on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1929, when five neighbors met together to organize a Farm Women’s Club in southern Mason County. The name of the club was later changed to WoHeLo, a contraction of Work, Health and Love.

As part of the new business at the meeting, the club will be putting “Little Libraries” for children in Ashton and Gallipolis Ferry.

The club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Faith Gospel Church Fellowship Hall in Gallipolis Ferry. New members are welcome.

Submitted by Arminta McGraw.