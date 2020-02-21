Republican Women’s Club events planned

The Mason County Republican Women’s Club recently met with several events and meetings scheduled in the next few months.

Friday, March 13, at the Point Pleasant American Legion will be the Lincoln Day Dinner with Congresswoman Carol Miller as keynote speaker. Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Point Pleasant City Building will be the Mason County Republican Women’s Club meeting to finalize the Lincoln Day Dinner. Friday, April 17 at the Mason County School Board Office will be the club’s “Meet and Greet the Candidates,” 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Questions about any of these events and meetings, please call 304-593-5363.

Submitted by Anna Maria Butler.